BRIEF-Regency Centers announces partial settlement of common stock forward sale agreement

June 28 (Reuters) - Regency Centers Corp

* Regency Centers announces partial settlement of its common stock forward sale agreement

* Upon partial settlement of forward sale agreement Regency received approximately $137.5 million of net proceeds

* Will use proceeds to pay down portion of its line of credit

* Regency Centers Corp remaining 1.3 million shares of company's common stock may still be settled under forward sale agreement prior to June 23, 2017