FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-A. Schulman reports Q3 earnings per share $0.53
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-A. Schulman reports Q3 earnings per share $0.53

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - A Schulman Inc

* A. Schulman reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results

* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $2.40 to $2.45

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.79

* Q3 earnings per share $0.53

* Q3 sales $650.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $648.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company incurred costs of $1.8 million in quarter related to Lucent remediation matter

* “A. Schulman believes that sellers are responsible to compensate A. Schulman for Lucent losses that company has experienced or may incur”

* On June 15, 2016, company filed a lawsuit against sellers of Citadel plastics in court of chancery of state of delaware

* “Suit seeks indemnification and damages for fraudulent business practices within Lucent subsidiary” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.