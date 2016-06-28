BRIEF-Vermilion Energy announces acquisition of producing properties in Germany

June 28 (Reuters) - Vermilion Energy Inc
* Announces acquisition of producing properties in Germany
* Deal for total consideration of EUR 33 million
* Will fund acquisition through existing credit facilities
* Deal expected to be accretive for all pertinent per share metrics including production, fund flows from operations, reserves,net asset value
* Entered into agreement whereby co to buy interests in several production assets in Germany from Engie E&P Deutschland GmbH
* To assume operatorship of 6 of 8 producing fields, with other fields operated by ExxonMobil Production Deutschland, Deutsche Erdoel AG