BRIEF-Vermilion Energy announces acquisition of producing properties in Germany
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
#Market News
June 28, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vermilion Energy announces acquisition of producing properties in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Vermilion Energy Inc

* Announces acquisition of producing properties in Germany

* Deal for total consideration of EUR 33 million

* Will fund acquisition through existing credit facilities

* Deal expected to be accretive for all pertinent per share metrics including production, fund flows from operations, reserves,net asset value

* Entered into agreement whereby co to buy interests in several production assets in Germany from Engie E&P Deutschland GmbH

* To assume operatorship of 6 of 8 producing fields, with other fields operated by ExxonMobil Production Deutschland, Deutsche Erdoel AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
