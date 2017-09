BRIEF-Empire Company reports Q4 loss per share $3.47

June 28 (Reuters) - Empire Company Ltd

* Empire Company reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 loss per share $3.47

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.35

* Q4 sales C$6.283 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$6 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly Sobeys’ same-store sales decreased 1.8 percent

* Says declared dividend of $0.1025 per share, up 2.5 percent