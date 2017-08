June 28 (Reuters) - Sunedison Inc :

* Sunedison appoints new finance leadership; names Philip J. Gund chief financial officer

* Sunedison Inc says appointed Salvatore Lobiondo, Jr. , as SVP, corporate controller

* Company's prior Chief Financial Officer Designee, Ilan Daskal, resigned from Sunedison on June 27 , 2016

* Sunedison appoints new finance leadership; names Philip J. Gund chief financial officer