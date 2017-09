June 28 (Reuters) - Flir Systems Inc ;

* FLIR Systems acquires Armasight, Inc. For $41 million

* Acquisition will combine FLIR’s existing lines of personal vision systems,thermal weapon sights with Armasight’s products

* FLIR anticipates this transaction will be neutral to 2016 net earnings and accretive thereafter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)