a year ago
BRIEF-Nautilus Minerals continues to consider alternative financing
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
June 29, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nautilus Minerals continues to consider alternative financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Nautilus Minerals Inc

* Continues to consider alternative sources of financing to maintain development of Solwara 1 project and company's operations

* Says failure to secure bridge financing and/or project financing may result in company taking various steps

* Requires significant additional funding to complete build and deployment of seafloor production system at Solwara 1 project

* Says various steps includes suspending or terminating development of seafloor production system and Solwara 1 project

* Independent directors will be looking to engage a financial advisor to assist them

* Steps also include engaging in various transactions including, without limitation, asset sales, joint ventures and capital restructurings

* Says unable to determine extent of delay at this time

* Nautilus minerals provides update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

