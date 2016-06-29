BRIEF-Southwestern Energy announces public offering

June 29 (Reuters) - Southwestern Energy Co
* Says offering 75.0 million common shares
* Says intends to grant respective underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 11.25 million additional shares of stock
* Net proceeds from offering will be used to repay $375.0 million of $750.0 million term loan co entered into in November 2015
* Says commencement of an underwritten public offering of 75 million shares of its common stock
* Southwestern Energy announces proposed public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: