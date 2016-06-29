FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aircastle Ltd says announces new $400 mln term financing
June 29, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aircastle Ltd says announces new $400 mln term financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Aircastle Ltd -

* Aircastle Ltd says facility has a maturity of seven years

* Aircastle Ltd says facility includes an accordion feature allowing for $67.5 million in additional future

* Says funding of facility will take place through several draw-downs, with first one, for $167.3 million

* Aircastle Ltd says that it entered into a new $400.5 million term facility secured by 17 aircraft

* Aircastle announces new $400 million term financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

