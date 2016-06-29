BRIEF-Abbvie announces fourth breakthrough therapy designation granted by FDA

June 29 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc

* Abbvie announces fourth breakthrough therapy designation granted by the U.S. Food and drug administration (FDA) for ibrutinib (imbruvica) for chronic graft-versus-host-disease (CGVHD), a rare condition with limited treatment options

* FDA also granted therapy orphan drug designation (ODD) for condition

* Imbruvica is jointly developed and commercialized by Pharmacyclics LLC, an Abbvie company and Janssen Biotech Inc

* Versus-Host-Disease (CGVHD), a rare condition with limited treatment options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)