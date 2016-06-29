FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Omnova Solutions Q2 adjusted EPS $0.18
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Omnova Solutions Q2 adjusted EPS $0.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Omnova Solutions Inc

* Says in June, at beginning of Q3, a national strike in france impacted omnova's primary french butadiene supplier

* As a result of this disruption, company expects q3 to have a one-time, unfavorable impact to ebitda of $2 million to $3 million

* Says situation is improving, and company currently expects it to be resolved by early july 2016

* Says continues to expect another year of significant growth in adjusted diluted earnings per share

* Says overall company volume was down 2.9% for quarter

* Omnova solutions continues its trend of significant earnings growth as second quarter 2016 earnings per share expands to $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $0.09 per diluted share last year

* Q2 earnings per share $0.16

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.18

* Q2 sales fell 8.3 percent to $202 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.