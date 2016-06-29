BRIEF-Janssen Pharm says FDA granted Ibrutinib breakthrough therapy designation for CGVHD

June 29 (Reuters) - Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies:

* Ibrutinib (Imbruvica) Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation By U.S. Food And Drug Administration (FDA) For The Development Of A Treatment For Chronic Graft Versus-Host disease (CGVHD)