a year ago
BRIEF-Janssen Pharm says FDA granted Ibrutinib breakthrough therapy designation for CGVHD
#Market News
June 29, 2016 / 3:01 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Janssen Pharm says FDA granted Ibrutinib breakthrough therapy designation for CGVHD

June 29 (Reuters) - Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies:

* Janssen pharmaceutical companies says FDA also granted therapy orphan drug designation for CGVHD

* Janssen pharmaceutical companies says FDA granted ibrutinib breakthrough therapy designation for cgvhd based on data from a phase 1b/2 study

* Ibrutinib (Imbruvica) Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation By U.S. Food And Drug Administration (FDA) For The Development Of A Treatment For Chronic Graft Versus-Host disease (CGVHD) Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

