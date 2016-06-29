FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Diamond Resorts International to be acquired by Apollo Global Management
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
June 29, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Diamond Resorts International to be acquired by Apollo Global Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Diamond Resorts International Inc :

* Diamond Resorts International Inc enters into definitive merger agreement to be acquired by affiliates of certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management for $30.25 per share in cash

* Deal for approximately $2.2 billion

* To be acquired by affiliates of certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management for $30.25 per share in cash

* Says transaction will be completed through an all-cash tender offer

* Says financing is being provided by Barclays, Royal Bank of Canada, and Jefferies

* Says there is no financing condition to completion of tender offer and merger

* Transaction will result in co becoming a privately held co, Diamond Resorts' shares will no longer be listed on any public market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.