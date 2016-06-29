FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kitov Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of $12 mln follow-on public offering
June 29, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kitov Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of $12 mln follow-on public offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd

* Kitov pharmaceuticals announces pricing of $12 million follow-on public offering in the U.S.A.

* Kitov Pharmaceuticals says pricing for its public offering of 2.4 million Class A units, with each Class A unit consisting of one American Depositary Share,

* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd says each class a unit will be sold at a negotiated price of $3.40 per unit, including ADS issuance fee of $0.01 per ADS

* Plans to use net proceeds to fund possible acquisition of new therapeutic candidates

* Says each Class B unit will be sold at a negotiated price of $3.40 per unit, including pre-listed, pre-funded warrant to purchase one ads

* Funded warrant exercise price of $0.01 per full ADS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

