June 29 (Reuters) - Westmoreland Coal Co

* Westmoreland successfully amends revolving credit facility

* Says amendment includes a 16 day extension to seasonal borrowing period

* Says reduction in seasonal borrowing availability to $10 million from $25 million

* Says no change to $50 million base borrowing commitment