BRIEF-Southwestern Energy prices upsized offering of 86 mln shares

June 29 (Reuters) - Southwestern Energy Co

* Southwestern energy prices upsized offering of 86,000,000 shares of common stock

* Offering was upsized from previously announced offering of 75,000,000 shares of Southwestern Energy's common stock

* Says net proceeds from offering will be used to repay $375.0 million of $750.0 million term loan co entered into in Nov 2015

* Says gross proceeds of offering will be approximately $1.1 billion