June 29, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-VCA Inc announces new $1.68 bln senior credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Vca Inc

* Increased its credit facility by approximately $300 million by entering into a new $1.68 billion senior credit facility

* Credit facility comprised of $880 million of senior term notes and an $800 million revolving facility

* Vca inc says portion of proceeds of new credit facility will be used to retire outstanding term notes, revolving facility under co's existing credit facility

* Vca inc. Announces new $1.68 billion senior credit facility Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
