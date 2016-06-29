BRIEF-8Point3 Energy sees 2016 revenue of $57.1 mln-$59.1 mln

June 29 (Reuters) - 8point3 Energy Partners LP :

* 8Point3 Energy Partners reports second quarter 2016 results

* For Q2 of fiscal 2016, 8point3 energy partners reported revenue of $13.5 million

* Forecasts Q3 2016 distribution of $0.2406 per share, an increase of 3.5 percent compared to Q2 2016 distribution

* Reiterated that it expects to achieve its 12 to 15 percent distribution growth rate for 2016

* 8Point3 Energy Partners LP sees Q3 2016 revenue of $23.0 million to $24.0 million

* Partnership's 2016 revenue guidance of $57.1 million to $59.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $11.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $55.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S