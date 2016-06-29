BRIEF-Exfo posts Q3 earnings per share $0.02

June 29 (Reuters) - Exfo Inc :

* Exfo reports third quarter results for fiscal 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 sales $60.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $60.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 sales $57 million to $62 million

* Says bookings attained US$59.7 mln in Q3 of fiscal 2016 for a book-to-bill ratio of 0.98 compared to US$59.2 million in same period last year

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $60.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Exfo Inc sees Q4 IFRS net results to range between a loss of US$0.01 per share and earnings of US$0.03 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)