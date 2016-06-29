FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Exfo posts Q3 earnings per share $0.02
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Exfo posts Q3 earnings per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Exfo Inc :

* Exfo reports third quarter results for fiscal 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 sales $60.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $60.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 sales $57 million to $62 million

* Says bookings attained US$59.7 mln in Q3 of fiscal 2016 for a book-to-bill ratio of 0.98 compared to US$59.2 million in same period last year

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $60.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Exfo Inc sees Q4 IFRS net results to range between a loss of US$0.01 per share and earnings of US$0.03 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.