FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Pier 1 Imports Q1 loss per share $0.07
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pier 1 Imports Q1 loss per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Pier 1 Imports Inc :

* Q1 same store sales fell 2.5 percent

* Q1 sales fell 4.2 percent

* Inventories at end of q1 decreased 16% to $421.1 million, compared to $501.7 million of inventories at end of q1 last year

* Pier 1 imports inc sees full year capital expenditures of approximately $55 million

* Qtrly net sales $418.4 million versus $436.9 million

* Sees FY earnings per share $0.32 to $0.40

* Sees Q2 loss per share of $0.06 to EPS of $0.00

* Sees Q2 comparable sales contraction of 1% to comparable sales growth of 1%

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.00, revenue view $429.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $1.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 net sales contraction of 3% to 1%

* Sees FY net sales contraction of 3% to 1%

* Sees FY comparable sales to range from contraction of 1% to comparable sales growth of 1%

* "given challenging retail environment and moderate start to fiscal 2017, we believe it is prudent to adjust our financial guidance"

* Pier 1 imports, inc. Reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.07

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.