BRIEF-Pier 1 Imports Q1 loss per share $0.07

June 29 (Reuters) - Pier 1 Imports Inc :

* Q1 same store sales fell 2.5 percent

* Q1 sales fell 4.2 percent

* Inventories at end of q1 decreased 16% to $421.1 million, compared to $501.7 million of inventories at end of q1 last year

* Pier 1 imports inc sees full year capital expenditures of approximately $55 million

* Qtrly net sales $418.4 million versus $436.9 million

* Sees FY earnings per share $0.32 to $0.40

* Sees Q2 loss per share of $0.06 to EPS of $0.00

* Sees Q2 comparable sales contraction of 1% to comparable sales growth of 1%

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.00, revenue view $429.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $1.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 net sales contraction of 3% to 1%

* Sees FY net sales contraction of 3% to 1%

* Sees FY comparable sales to range from contraction of 1% to comparable sales growth of 1%

* "given challenging retail environment and moderate start to fiscal 2017, we believe it is prudent to adjust our financial guidance"

* Pier 1 imports, inc. Reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.07

* Q1 loss per share $0.07

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S