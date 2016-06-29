BRIEF-Morgan Stanley to buyback up to $3.5 bln of common stock

June 29 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley

* Morgan Stanley announces share repurchase of up to $3.5 billion of common stock and the increase of its quarterly dividend to $0.20 per share

* Considering possible redemption of other capital securities

* Fed Reserve board asked firm to submit additional capital plan by Dec 29, addressing weaknesses identified in capital planning process

* Increase in firm's quarterly common stock dividend to $0.20 per share from current $0.15 per share, beginning with common stock dividend expected to be declared for q3