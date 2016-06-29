FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-BNY Mellon to repurchase up to $2.7 bln of common stock
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-BNY Mellon to repurchase up to $2.7 bln of common stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Bank Of New York Mellon Corp :

* 2016 capital plan also includes about 12 percent increase to BNY Mellon's qtrly cash dividend on common stock to $0.19/share

* Board has approved repurchase of up to $2.14 billion of its common stock over a four-quarter period starting in q3 of 2016

* Repurchase of upto additional about $560 million of common stock during portion of period covered by repurchase plan

* Additional repurchase of common stock contingent upon company issuing $750 million of preferred stock

* BNY Mellon to repurchase up to $2.7 billion of common stock; federal reserve does not object to 2016 capital plan, including proposed dividend increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.