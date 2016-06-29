BRIEF-Suntrust to increase quarterly common stock dividend, share repurchase program

June 29 (Reuters) - Suntrust Banks Inc :

* Suntrust to increase quarterly common stock dividend and share repurchase program

* Maintaining dividend payments on company's preferred stock

* Capital actions include 8% increase in quarterly common stock dividend from $0.24 per share to $0.26 per share

* Suntrust Banks Inc says authorization to repurchase $960 million of outstanding common stock between July 1, 2016 and June 30, 2017

* Federal reserve has completed its review of company's capital plan and has no objections to planned capital actions