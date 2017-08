June 29 (Reuters) - National Storage Affiliates Trust

* Pricing of its underwritten public offering of 10.5 million shares at $20.75 per share

* National Storage Affiliates Trust announces pricing of upsized public offering of common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)