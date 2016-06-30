FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Teladoc to acquire HealthiestYou
June 30, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Teladoc to acquire HealthiestYou

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Teladoc Inc

* Teladoc to acquire HealthiestYou

* Purchase price consists of $45 million cash and 6.96 million shares of Teladoc's common stock

* Reiterates its previously communicated commitment to achieving adjusted ebitda break-even in Q4 of 2017

* Teladoc inc says updated its outlook for full year 2016

* $45 million cash component will be funded in its entirety with Teladoc's recently expanded bank facility

* For full year 2016, confirm an expected net loss of $51.8 million to $53.8 million

* Teladoc inc says increasing revenue outlook for FY 2016 to a new range of $126 million to $130 million

* Teladoc inc says FY 2016 guidance for adjusted ebitda loss range of $35 million to $37 million remains unchanged

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $-1.35, revenue view $120.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says is still targeting adjusted ebitda breakeven by Q4 of 2017

* Teladoc Inc says outlook for total 2016 visits now increased to 915,000 to 945,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

