a year ago
BRIEF-Newmont enters agreement to sell interest in Indonesian assets
June 30, 2016 / 10:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Newmont enters agreement to sell interest in Indonesian assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp :

* Says total consideration is $1.3 billion for Newmont's 48.5 percent economic interest in PTNNT

* Newmont Mining Corp says Nusa Tenggara Mining Corporation, majority owned by Sumitomo Corporation, has also agreed to sell its ownership stake to PT AMI

* Says amount is comprised of cash proceeds of $920 million expected to be paid at closing and contingent payments of $403 million

* Newmont Mining Corp says binding share sale, purchase agreement with PT Amman Mineral Internasional to sell its interests in PT Newmont Nusa Tenggara

* Says contingent payments of $403 million tied to metal price upside and development of Elang

* Newmont enters agreement to sell interest in Indonesian assets

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
