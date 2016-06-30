FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Microsemi says co reduced principal balance on term B loans by $364.3 mln
#Market News
June 30, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Microsemi says co reduced principal balance on term B loans by $364.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Microsemi Corp

* Microsemi corp says company has reduced principal balance on its term b loans by $364.3 million by syndicating a corresponding amount of term a loans

* Microsemi corp says maturity dates for credit facilities remain jan. 15, 2021 for term a loans and jan. 15, 2023 for term b loans

* Says lowered current blended interest rate under credit agreement by approximately 25 percent or 107 basis points

* Amended credit agreement to provide for new pricing terms for remaining term b loans outstanding in amount of $739.7 million

* Microsemi announces favorable amendment to credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
