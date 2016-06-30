BRIEF-ConAgra Foods Q4 loss per share $0.07 from cont ops

June 30 (Reuters) - Conagra Foods Inc

* Qtrly consumer foods segment posted sales of approximately $1.7 billion, down 12 percent

* Expect that Q1 fiscal 2017 will show double-digit comparable year-over-year EPS growth

* Conagra foods inc says Q4 commercial foods sales $1.1 billion versus $1.2 billion last year

* Qtrly total sales $2.83 billion versus $3.13 billion

* Q4 revenue view $2.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 loss per share $0.07 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.52 from continuing operations