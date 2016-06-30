FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-ConAgra Foods Q4 loss per share $0.07 from cont ops
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 30, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-ConAgra Foods Q4 loss per share $0.07 from cont ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Conagra Foods Inc

* Qtrly consumer foods segment posted sales of approximately $1.7 billion, down 12 percent

* Expect that Q1 fiscal 2017 will show double-digit comparable year-over-year EPS growth

* Conagra foods inc says Q4 commercial foods sales $1.1 billion versus $1.2 billion last year

* Qtrly total sales $2.83 billion versus $3.13 billion

* Q4 revenue view $2.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 loss per share $0.07 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.52 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.