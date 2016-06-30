FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Constellation Brands reports Q1 fiscal 2017 results
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 30, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Constellation Brands reports Q1 fiscal 2017 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Constellation Brands Inc

* Says updates fiscal 2017 reported basis EPS outlook to $5.98 - $6.28

* Qtrly reported basis EPS of $1.55 and comparable basis EPS of $1.54

* Says reaffirms fiscal 2017 comparable basis EPS outlook of $6.05 - $6.35

* Reaffirms fiscal 2017 operating cash flow target of at least $1.5 billion and free cash flow projection of $250 - $350 million

* Qtrly net sales for beer segment increased 19 percent

* Continues to expect total capital expenditures to be $1.25 - $1.35 billion for fiscal 2017

* Qtrly wine and spirits net sales increased eight percent

* Qtrly reported net sales $1,872 million versus $1,631 million last year

* Qtrly comparable net sales $1,872 million versus $1,631 million last year

* Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of class a common stock

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.52, revenue view $1.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy 2017 earnings per share view $6.27, revenue view $7.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Constellation brands reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.