a year ago
BRIEF-Hertz Global to supply Uber with rental cars in U.S.
June 30, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hertz Global to supply Uber with rental cars in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings

* Hertz Global Holdings reaches U.S. supply agreement with Uber Technologies for rental cars

* Initially, Hertz is supplying partners in Los Angeles area with other markets expected to follow as part of national agreement

* Agreement provides set rates for partners, who can rent from specified off-airport Hertz locations that give on-site support

* Hertz Global Holdings Inc says cars can be used for personal driving as well as for Uber business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

