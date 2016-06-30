BRIEF-Hertz Global to supply Uber with rental cars in U.S.

June 30 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings

* Hertz Global Holdings reaches U.S. supply agreement with Uber Technologies for rental cars

* Initially, Hertz is supplying partners in Los Angeles area with other markets expected to follow as part of national agreement

* Agreement provides set rates for partners, who can rent from specified off-airport Hertz locations that give on-site support

* Hertz Global Holdings Inc says cars can be used for personal driving as well as for Uber business