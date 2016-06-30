BRIEF-Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Oceanis with Nidera

June 30 (Reuters) - Diana Shipping

* Diana Shipping says entered into time charter contract with Nidera S.P.A., Roma, for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels

* Diana Shipping says m/v Oceanis employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$1.4 million of gross revenue

* Gross charter rate is us$5,200 per day for a period of minimum 9 months to maximum 11 months

* Diana Shipping Inc announces time charter contract for m/v Oceanis with Nidera Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)