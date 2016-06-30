FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin says to sell real estate facilities management business in Canada
June 30, 2016
June 30, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin says to sell real estate facilities management business in Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc

* Says community mailboxes and P3s are not included in agreement

* Says sale is a result of a review carried out, which identified these activities as non-core to business strategy

* Says "aligning our operations & maintenance business in canada with SNC-Lavalin's core sectors"

* Says transfer of employment to Brookfield GIS will occur during a transition period

* SNC-Lavalin reaches an agreement to sell its real estate facilities management business in Canada for $45 million to brookfield global integrated solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

