a year ago
BRIEF-Intelsat announces entry into note purchase agreement
June 30, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Intelsat announces entry into note purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Intelsat SA

* Intelsat announces entry into note purchase agreement; reduces maximum payment amount and extends expiration date of tender offer for certain notes of Intelsat Jackson Holdings S.A. to July 14, 2016

* Intelsat SA says unit to issue in a private placement $490 million aggregate principal amount of 9.50 pct senior secured notes with a discount of 2.0 pct

* Says Intelsat Jackson expects to use net proceeds from new notes to fund its previously announced tender offers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

