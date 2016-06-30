BRIEF-Paychex Inc reports Q4 earnings per share $0.49

June 30 (Reuters) - Paychex Inc

* Paychex Inc reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.49

* Q4 revenue $753.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $751.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total service revenue also increased 9 pct to $741.6 million for Q4

* Expects FY 2017 total service revenue to grow 7-8 percent

* Payroll service revenue increased 5 pct for Q4

* FY 2017 net income is expected to increase approximately 8 pct

* Human Resource Services revenue increased 14 pct for Q4

* Expects FY 2017 net income to grow by about 8 percent

* For FY 2017 payroll service revenue anticipated to increase approximately 4 pct, HRS revenue anticipated to increase in range of 12 pct to 14 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)