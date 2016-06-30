FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Invesco ltd announces accelerated share repurchase program
June 30, 2016 / 2:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Invesco ltd announces accelerated share repurchase program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Invesco Ltd

* Invesco Ltd provides update on UK and continental Europe business; announces accelerated share repurchase program

* Long-Term net flows for Invesco Ltd from June 1 through June 29, 2016, were positive at $1.3 billion

* To enter into accelerated share repurchase agreement with Morgan Stanley & Co LLC to repurchase $150 million of co's outstanding common stock

* "UK vote to leave EU has no impact on our ability to continue to offer our products in their respective markets" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

