BRIEF-Invesco ltd announces accelerated share repurchase program

June 30 (Reuters) - Invesco Ltd

* Invesco Ltd provides update on UK and continental Europe business; announces accelerated share repurchase program

* Long-Term net flows for Invesco Ltd from June 1 through June 29, 2016, were positive at $1.3 billion

* To enter into accelerated share repurchase agreement with Morgan Stanley & Co LLC to repurchase $150 million of co's outstanding common stock

* "UK vote to leave EU has no impact on our ability to continue to offer our products in their respective markets"