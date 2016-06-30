BRIEF-Chubb names regional presidents in Asia Pacific and Latin America

June 30 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd

* Chubb announces changes to its regional presidents in Asia Pacific and Latin America; New division president named for company's International Accident & Health Business

* Jorge Luis Cazar has been named division president of company's International A&H business

* Says Paul McNamee has been named regional president, Asia Pacific

* Juan Luis Ortega has been named regional president, Latin America