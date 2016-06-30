BRIEF-Array biopharma submits Binimetinib new drug application to U.S. FDA

June 30 (Reuters) - Array Biopharma Inc

* Array biopharma submits binimetinib new drug application to u.s. Fda

* Binimetinib was generally well-tolerated and adverse events reported were consistent with previous results

* There was no statistically significant difference demonstrated in overall survival,median overall survival favored binimetinib arm

