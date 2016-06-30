FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Array biopharma submits Binimetinib new drug application to U.S. FDA
June 30, 2016 / 10:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Array biopharma submits Binimetinib new drug application to U.S. FDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Array Biopharma Inc

* Array biopharma submits binimetinib new drug application to u.s. Fda

* Binimetinib was generally well-tolerated and adverse events reported were consistent with previous results

* There was no statistically significant difference demonstrated in overall survival,median overall survival favored binimetinib arm

* Array biopharma submits binimetinib new drug application to u.s. Fda

