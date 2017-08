June 30 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp :

* Exxonmobil announces retirement of Alan Kelly and expected appointment of Bryan Milton as president, Exxonmobil Fuels, Lubricants & Specialties Marketing Company

* Will appoint Bryan Milton as president of exxonmobil fuels, lubricants & specialties marketing company and elect him as vice president

* Milton is currently president, Exxonmobil Global Services Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)