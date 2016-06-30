FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-C&J Energy Services announces agreement in principle with lenders and extension of forbearance
June 30, 2016 / 10:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-C&J Energy Services announces agreement in principle with lenders and extension of forbearance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - C&J Energy Services Ltd

* Announces agreement in principle with lenders and extension of forbearance

* Lenders have also agreed in principle to provide debtor-in-possession financing to bridge co through proposed restructuring transaction

* Agreement in principle also contemplates an infusion of new equity capital through a backstopped equity rights offering

* Will continue to negotiate with lenders to finalize definitive documentation, including entry into restructuring support agreement

* Agreement in principle contemplates deleveraging deal pursuant to which about $1.4 billion of co's debt to be converted to new common equity

* Co, lending group have also entered into an extension of forbearance with respect to previously announced covenant breach

* Lenders agreed to forbear from exercising default remedies or accelerating any indebtedness through July 17, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
