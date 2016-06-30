BRIEF-North American Palladium announces amendment to loan agreement with Brookfield

June 30 (Reuters) - North American Palladium Ltd

* North American Palladium announces amendment to loan agreement with Brookfield

* Amendment to increase available funds by $25 million to a maximum of $50 million under same existing terms

* Use of proceeds is to fund existing capital expenditure program and for working capital at co's Lac des Iles Palladium mine

* Term loan bears interest at 10% per annum and is due December 31, 2016