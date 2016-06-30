FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-CVR Refining provides update on Coffeyville refinery operations
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 30, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CVR Refining provides update on Coffeyville refinery operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - CVR Refining LP

* CVR Refining provides update on Coffeyville refinery operations

* Says temporary measures have been implemented by Magellan to allow CVR refining's Coffeyville refinery to partially increase rates

* Magellan Midstream Partners informed co its 8-inch refined petroleum products pipeline to not return to full service for about 3 more weeks

* CVR refining's Coffeyville refinery will continue to operate at reduced rates until pipeline is fully restored

* Source text for Eikon: Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.