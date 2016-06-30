BRIEF-CVR Refining provides update on Coffeyville refinery operations

June 30 (Reuters) - CVR Refining LP

* CVR Refining provides update on Coffeyville refinery operations

* Says temporary measures have been implemented by Magellan to allow CVR refining's Coffeyville refinery to partially increase rates

* Magellan Midstream Partners informed co its 8-inch refined petroleum products pipeline to not return to full service for about 3 more weeks

* CVR refining's Coffeyville refinery will continue to operate at reduced rates until pipeline is fully restored

