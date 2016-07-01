BRIEF-Tesla provides credit facility update

June 30 (Reuters) - Tesla Exploration Ltd
* Canadian lender has extended availability of company’s demand credit facility in Canada to July 8, 2016
* Uk demand overdraft facility remains at £1.8 million subject to reductions at any time
* Make no assurances with respect to its ability to reach an agreement
* Failure to reach an agreement would have a material adverse effect on company
* Continues to work with both its UK and Canadian lenders to achieve an agreement
* Tesla provides credit facility update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)