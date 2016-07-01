FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pioneer Energy Services announces revolving credit facility amendment
July 1, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pioneer Energy Services announces revolving credit facility amendment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Pioneer Energy Services Corp

* Says aggregate amount of commitments is set at $175 million, representing a reduction of $25 million

* Pioneer Energy Services Corp says amendment also sets further reduction of $25 million no later than December 31, 2017

* Amendment increased pricing to a fixed rate of libor plus 550 basis points for duration of facility

* Expect activity in second half of year to be improved over first half

* Pioneer Energy Services announces amendment to revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

