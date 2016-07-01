FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Tesoro Corp to sell Alaska Storage and terminalling assets to Tesoro Logistics
July 1, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tesoro Corp to sell Alaska Storage and terminalling assets to Tesoro Logistics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Tesoro Corp

* Tesoro Corporation to sell Alaska Storage and terminalling assets to Tesoro Logistics

* Total consideration of $444 million.

* Says transaction is expected to close in two stages

* In consideration for first closing, Tesoro received $239 million of cash and $27 million of common and general partner units of TLLP

* In consideration for second closing, Tesoro will receive $160 million of cash and $18 million of common and general partner units of TLLP

* Tesoro Corp says purchase price include cash proceeds of $400 million and issuance of common and general partner units to Tesoro, valued at about $44 million

* Cash consideration for second closing is expected to be borrowed on TLLP's revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

