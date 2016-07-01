FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tesoro Logistics to acquire Alaska Storage and terminalling assets from Tesoro Corp
July 1, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tesoro Logistics to acquire Alaska Storage and terminalling assets from Tesoro Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Tesoro Logistics Lp

* Tesoro Logistics to acquire Alaska Storage and terminalling assets from Tesoro Corporation

* Assets are expected to provide annual net earnings of $36 million and annual ebitda of $51 million

* Expect transaction to be immediately accretive to unitholder distributions

* Says "committed to achieving our 2017 target of $650 million in net earnings and $1 billion of annual EBITDA" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

