a year ago
BRIEF-Aeterna Zentaris, Orient Europharma sign license agreement for Zoptrex
#Market News
July 1, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aeterna Zentaris, Orient Europharma sign license agreement for Zoptrex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Aeterna Zentaris Inc

* Aeterna Zentaris and Orient Europharma Co Ltd sign exclusive license agreement for Zoptrex in Taiwan and Southeast Asia

* Co will be entitled to receive non-refundable upfront payment for license to Cyntec of co's intellectual property related to Zoptrex

* Company expects to complete Phase 3 clinical trial in Q3 of 2016 for Zoptrex

* Cyntec agreed to make additional payments to co upon achieving certain pre-established regulatory and commercial milestones

* Company will receive royalties on future net sales of Zoptrex in Taiwan, 9 countries in Southeast Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
