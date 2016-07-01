FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-L.B. Foster company amends credit agreement
#Market News
July 1, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-L.B. Foster company amends credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - L.B. Foster Co says:

* L.B. Foster company amends credit agreement

* L.B. Foster Co says maximum leverage ratio is increased to 4.75 to 1.00 for second and third quarters of 2016

* L.B. Foster Co says size of facility was reduced to $275 million from $335 million under the amendment

* L.B. Foster Co says maximum amount of dividends, distributions and redemptions is reduced to $4 million annually from $25 million until march 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

