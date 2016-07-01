FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Williams Companies says Frank MacInnis steps down as Chairman
#Market News
July 1, 2016 / 3:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Williams Companies says Frank MacInnis steps down as Chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Williams Companies Inc :

* Williams chairman Frank T. Macinnis steps down for personal reasons; announces additional board resignations

* Kathleen Cooper, a current director and Audit Committee member has been appointed chairman of Board of Directors

* "Board determines that Alan Armstrong is right leader for Williams going forward"

* Williams Companies says will evaluate appropriate size and composition of Board going forward in accordance with its standard nominating and governance procedures

* Ralph Izzo, Frank Macinnis, Eric Mandelblatt, Keith Meister, Steven Nance, Laura Sugg disagreed with strategic direction of board

* "Board will continue to take appropriate actions to position company for future and enhance value for Williams stockholders"

* Izzo, Mandelblatt, Meister, Nance, Sugg decided to resign from Williams Board of Directors, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

