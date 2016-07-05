FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AZZ Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.81
July 5, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-AZZ Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.81

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Azz Inc

* Azz inc. Reports financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.81

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms fy 2017 earnings per share view $3.15 to $3.45

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $930 million to $970 million

* Q1 revenue $242.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $247.5 million

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.15per share

* Sees backlog of $354.2 million at quarter-end

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.32, revenue view $953.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says q1 bookings of $250.5 million, up 16.4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

