a year ago
BRIEF-Suncoke Energy says adjusted EBITDA will no longer include coal logistics deferred revenue
#Market News
July 5, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Suncoke Energy says adjusted EBITDA will no longer include coal logistics deferred revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Suncoke Energy Partners LP

* Suncoke energy partners, l.p. Announces second quarter 2016 earnings date and change to definition of adjusted ebitda

* SXCP's adjusted ebitda definition will no longer include coal logistics deferred revenue

* SXCP will continue to include deferred revenue in its quarterly calculations of distributable cash flow

* Change in definition aligns adjusted ebitda reporting with GAAP accounting treatment

* Change in definition of adjusted ebitda does not impact SXCP's fy 2016 consolidated adjusted ebitda guidance nor its annual results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
